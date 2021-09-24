Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CHASE MONTGOMERY v. MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF BALTIMORE (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions September 24, 2021

Worker's compensation -- Employer's motion to reopen case -- Finality of commission's denial of motion Chase Montgomery, a Baltimore City police officer, filed a claim with the Workers’ Compensation Commission seeking compensation for an injury he sustained when he stepped out of his patrol vehicle, lost his balance, and hit his head on the vehicle. In ...

