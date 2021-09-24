Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Clark Construction delivers 1.1M SF development at Reston Town Center (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2021

After 35 months of construction, Bethesda-based Clark Construction Group has reached substantial completion on 1950 and 2000 Opportunity Way, the first two office buildings to be delivered in the next phase of Boston Properties' new transit-oriented development that expands Reston Town Center in Fairfax County, Virginia. The 1.1 million square foot development project, which is adjacent to ...

