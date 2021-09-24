Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

DEON PHILLIPS v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions September 24, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion for mistrial -- Juror's potential bias A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted Deon Phillips, appellant, of theft and possession of a regulated firearm by a disqualified person. The jury acquitted appellant of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. The court sentenced him to sixteen and one-half years, with ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo