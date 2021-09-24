Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Diane Forbes Berthoud | UMB (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2021

Diane Forbes Berthoud, Ph.D., has assumed her role as the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s (UMB) first chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer (CEDIO). As CEDIO/VP, she will steward UMB’s commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion; catalyze the institutional change necessary for deepening and strengthening that commitment; and design and operationalize a transparent accountability framework to measure ...

