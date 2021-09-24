Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Foundations offer cities help convincing workers to relocate (access required)

By: Associated Press Olivera Perkins September 24, 2021

A year ago, Robin Bruce never thought she would be living in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and liking it. That was before she took advantage of a program, largely financed by the Walton Family Foundation, that is offering $10,000 incentives to entice new residents to the Ozarks region. Bruce, a singer, visual artist, and writer, was eligible for ...

