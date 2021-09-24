Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

JOSE D. RAMOS v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions September 24, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- First-degree felony murder Following a 2007 trial in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, a jury found Jose D. Ramos, appellant, guilty of first-degree premediated murder. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment. No appeal was timely noted. In post-conviction proceedings, the circuit court determined that appellant had been denied his ...

