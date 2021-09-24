Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

JUSTIN MITCHELL v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions September 24, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Validity of warrant Appellant Justin Mitchell was found guilty of possession of Alprazolam and possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of Methandienone. On appeal, Mr. Mitchell claims error in the circuit court’s denial of his motion to ...

