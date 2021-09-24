Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Lockheed Martin increases quarterly dividend and share repurchase authority (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2021

As part of the company's capital allocation strategy, the Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corporation board of directors Friday authorized an increase in its quarterly dividend and share repurchase authority. The board declared a fourth quarter 2021 dividend of $2.80 per share, representing an increase of $0.20 per share over last quarter. The dividend is payable Dec. 27 to holders of record ...

