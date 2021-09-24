Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

New homes sales rise for second straight month in August (access required)

By: Associated Press Matt Ott September 24, 2021

SILVER SPRING — Sales of new homes in the U.S. rose modestly in August as rising prices continue to sideline potential buyers. Sales of new homes last month rose 1.5%, the Commerce Department reported Friday, reaching a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 740,000. That's more than economists had expected and follows an increase in July, which ...

