Saul Centers declares quarterly dividends (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2021

Saul Centers, Inc., a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share on its common stock, to be paid Oct. 29 to holders of record on Oct. 15. The common dividend is the same as the amount paid in the previous quarter and represents a $0.02 per share (3.77%) increase over the amount paid ...

