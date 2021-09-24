Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2021

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. Friday announced it arranged construction financing in the amount of $30.388 million for The Clublands of Antioch by Moda Homes, a 110-unit single-family rental community in Antioch, Illinois. The project is being developed by Moda Homes, who has engaged Ryan Homes as the homebuilder. The financing was arranged by Eric McGlynn, managing director within Walker & Dunlop's ...

