With more storms in Md., more demand for home lightning protection (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter September 24, 2021

If you’ve been noticing a high number of storms in Maryland in recent years, you’re not alone — Chris Dillon’s clients have noticed it, too.  Dillon is the president of Dillon Lightning Protection Systems, Inc., a company based in Frederick, that installs lightning protection systems on houses, apartment buildings, commercial establishments and more. It’s one of ...

