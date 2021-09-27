Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore magazine closes Harbor East office, but production moves ahead (access required)

By: Sean Wallace September 27, 2021

Baltimore magazine’s offices became a COVID casualty, but the publication will soldier on. Officials with the magazine’s parent company, Hunt Valley-based Geppi Family Enterprises, announced to subscribers and advertisers in an email Monday that the magazine covering food and drink, arts and culture, lifestyle and home, news and business and travel and the outdoors in the ...

