In this Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 file photo, agents for Customs and Border Protection board a Greyhound bus headed for Portland, Ore., at the Spokane Intermodal Center, a terminal for buses and Amtrak, in Spokane, Wash. Greyhound Lines Inc. will pay $2.2 million to settle a lawsuit over the bus line's practice of allowing U.S. Customs & Border Protection agents to board its buses in Washington state to conduct warrantless immigration sweeps, the state attorney general said Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File)
Greyhound Lines settles lawsuit over immigration sweeps (access required)

By: Associated Press Nicholas K. Geranios September 27, 2021

Greyhound Lines Inc. will pay $2.2 million to settle a lawsuit over its practice of allowing customs agents to conduct warrantless immigration sweeps.

