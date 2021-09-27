Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

College Park quantum computing provider IonQ to go public via $2B SPAC deal (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2021

IonQ Inc said it will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal that gives the combined company a pro-forma market capitalization of $2 billion.

