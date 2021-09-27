Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Shore Bancshares gets regulatory OK to acquire Severn Bancorp (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2021

Shore Bancshares Inc., the holding company of Easton-based Shore United Bank, Monday announced it has received regulatory approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to convert Shore United Bank to a national bank and merge with Severn Savings Bank, FSB. The deal’s completion remains subject to the approval by Severn's shareholders of the merger, the ...

