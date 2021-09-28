Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Advocacy, collaboration, inclusion are priorities for new Executive Alliance president (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter September 28, 2021

The Executive Alliance, a Baltimore-area organization dedicated to advancing women in the workplace, has elected its new president, Mary Jean Herron.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo