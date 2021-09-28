Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

EEOC sues Baltimore auto dealership alleging gender bias, retaliation

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 28, 2021

Last September, Jessica Dotterweich says, she discovered she was being paid less than fellow dispatcher Nathan Brown at Jerry’s Chevrolet Inc. in Baltimore and asked her employer why. She was fired a week later, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission stated in a lawsuit filed Monday alleging the auto dealership violated federal laws prohibiting gender discrimination ...

