Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Eric Grimmel | Oak Crest

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2021

Oak Crest appointed Eric Grimmel to serve as the Director of Continuing Care. Mr. Grimmel brings more than 15 years of senior living experience to the Erickson Senior Living-managed community in Parkville.

In his leadership position, Mr. Grimmel will oversee the daily clinical services and achievement of high quality experiences for residents and their families through a holistic-care model. The continuing care neighborhood at Oak Crest provides assisted living, memory care, long-term care and inpatient & outpatient rehabilitation services.

Mr. Grimmel holds a Bachelor of Science from Salisbury University as well as a minor in business administration and serves as a board member for the Brigance Brigade Foundation.

A resident of Woodbine, Grimmel and his wife, Erma, have two children, Gage and Hope.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo