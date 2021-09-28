Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
In this Sept. 10, 2020 file photo, a tribute to Nicolas Chavez, 27, who was shot and killed April 21, 2020, by several police officers during a confrontation in Denver Harbor, sits at the site of the shooting along Interstate 10, in Houston. A grand jury has declined to indict four Houston police officers, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, who fatally shot Chavez more than 20 times while he was in the midst of a mental health crisis. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP File)
No indictments for 4 Texas officers who shot man in mental health crisis (access required)

By: Associated Press September 28, 2021

A grand jury has declined to indict four Houston police officers who fatally shot a man more than 20 times while he was in the midst of a mental health crisis.

