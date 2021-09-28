Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Richard Mueller, 92, oversaw early growth, expansion at Mueller Associates (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2021

Richard Mueller, PE, former chairman, president and director of design and administration at Mueller Associates, died Sept. 17 in Florida, company officials announced Tuesday. He was 92. Mueller joined the firm shortly after its establishment in 1966 and served as president from 1968 until 1984, when he transitioned to the role of chairman. He retired in ...

