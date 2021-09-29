Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore Medical System awarded $380K grant for HIV prevention

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2021

Baltimore Medical System received a grant of nearly $380,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expand HIV prevention and treatment.

