Baltimore to get Bloomberg Philanthropies grant up to $25K (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2021

Bloomberg Philanthropies Wednesday announced Baltimore as one of 26 U.S. cities to be awarded Asphalt Art Initiative grants, providing each up to $25,000 to install projects in 2022-23 that use art and design to improve street safety, revitalize public spaces, and engage residents of their communities. Projects for the money in Baltimore include pedestrian and cyclist ...

