Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

BETTY JEAN ROEBUCK v. GEICO CASUALTY COMPANY (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions September 29, 2021

Insurance law -- Auto insurance -- Additional driver This case involves the availability of uninsured motorist insurance coverage to a Delaware resident under a policy issued to a Maryland resident. The policyowner added her mother, a Delaware resident, to the policy as an “additional driver” of the covered automobile. The mother was subsequently injured in an ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo