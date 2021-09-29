Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

BGE Scholars Program establishes scholarships with Maryland HBCUs  (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2021

BGE Wednesday announced partnerships with Bowie State University, Coppin State University, and Morgan State University to award scholarships to full-time STEM majors from its communities. Each school will receive grant funding of $200,000 in 2021 to provide funding for $10,000 scholarships to 15 BGE Scholars. BGE and the universities will also work to build their partnerships ...

