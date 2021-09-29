Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Brown Goldstein attorneys | Lawdragon 500 (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2021

Eight attorneys with Brown, Goldstein & Levy were included in the 2021 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Employment and Civil Rights Lawyers guide. The guide, which selects attorneys based on research, nominations and vetting, honors top lawyers across the United States who have devoted their careers to representing workers. The selection recognizes extraordinary achievements in cases involving ...

