Commercial real estate broker Harrington leaves MacKenzie for own firm, lands Port Covington job (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2021

Terri Harrington Wednesday announced her split from MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC after five years to form her own company, but didn’t have long to wait for her next challenge. The veteran commercial real estate broker left MacKenzie where she had been since September 2016 to create Harrington Commercial Real Estate Services, which will provide brokerage services ...

