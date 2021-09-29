Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

David Ralph | BGE (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2021

David Ralph has been named BGE's general counsel, responsible for providing legal counsel across all aspects of the company's operations including representing the company in its external legal matters, regulatory rate reviews and other administrative and legal proceedings.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo