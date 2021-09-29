Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Diversity is not an ‘add-on,’ says new UMB DEI chief (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter September 29, 2021

Diversity, equity and inclusion, often shortened to DEI, has quickly become a priority at universities across the country in recent years, amplified even further by nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice that took place last summer.  Diane Forbes Berthoud, the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s first ever chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer, has only been in the position for a few months ...

