Dr. Jeanette Nazarian | Howard County General Hospital

Howard County General Hospital named Dr. Jeanette Nazarian vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer.

Nazarian will lead medical affairs as well as quality, safety and service for the hospital. She will also oversee contracted physician services and help foster growth in regional clinical services while maintaining the high-quality standards of Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Nazarian has served as interim vice president, medical affairs/chief medical officer since November 2020 and has led the intensive care and step-down units as medical director since 2012. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she led both critical care services and the medical staff in her interim role. She was president of the professional staff from July 2019 to November 2020.