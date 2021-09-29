Gina Musto | Franklin & Prokopik

Gina Musto has joined Franklin & Prokopik in its workers’ compensation team, concentrating her practice practice in the areas of workers’ compensation & employers’ liability.

Musto knew she wanted to focus her career in litigation after clerking for Judge Robert E. Cahill Jr. in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County.

Before joining Franklin & Prokopik, Gina was on the Executive Board for the Journal of Business & Technology Law and the International Law Society Vice President. While in law school, Gina served as a law clerk at Council, Baradel, Kosmerl, & Nolan, and interned for the Department of Justice, Civil Division.

Musto is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association (MSBA) and the Baltimore County Bar Association (BCBA).

She has resided on both the West and East Coasts, but fell in love with Maryland and has lived here ever since. Gina is an avid reader, enjoys exploring the city, and loves spending quality time with family and friends.