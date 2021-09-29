Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Greenberg Gibbons acquires 2 shopping centers for $34.6M (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2021

Owings Mills-based Greenberg Gibbons acquired two shopping centers, one in Carroll County and another in Rhode Island, for $34.6 million.

