Janssen E. Evelyn | Baker Donelson

Janssen E. Evelyn has joined Baker Donelson as of counsel and as a member of the firm’s Labor & Employment Group in the Baltimore office.

Prior to joining Baker Donelson, Evelyn worked in the public sector as an assistant chief administrative officer for Howard County, Maryland, where he adjudicated employee appeals and grievances, advised on personnel issues and labor relations and contract negotiations, handled special investigations and worked on the county’s handling of the COVID-19 response.

In that role, he also assisted in managing day-to-day operations and oversaw multiple administration priorities for several county agencies in procurement, central fleet, human resources and human rights and equity.

Previously, Evelyn also worked in the Howard County Office of Law as an Assistant County Solicitor and Prince George’s County Office of Law as an Associate County Attorney. After graduating from St. Mary’s College of Maryland for his undergraduate studies and Washington & Lee University School of Law, he served as a judicial law clerk for the Honorable George L. Russell III in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City.

Evelyn serves as a commissioner on the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights and as a member of the Howard County Conservancy’s board of directors. He is also a Member-at-Large of the Howard County Branch of the NAACP and chairs their Environmental and Climate Justice subcommittee.

At Baker Donelson, Evelyn will advise clients on a range of legal, labor, and municipal government issues. Drawing on his service in the c-suite of local government, he will provide clients with practical insights on government management policies and public sector operational matters.

His practice will include counseling private employers on a variety of employment matters, including remote work policies, diversity and inclusion, internal investigations, breach of contract, non-compete and non-disclosure agreements, whistleblower complaints and discrimination and harassment claims.

Evelyn will also use his vast public sector experience to advise and defend governmental entities throughout Maryland and nationally in a variety of First Amendment and civil rights issues, and to provide guidance on compliance issues and labor management training.