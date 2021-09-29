Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Liberty Exchange adds ice cream retailer, expanded Outdoor Specialties (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2021

Locally-owned Outdoor Specialties, an outdoor kitchen, fence and decking supply company, is more than doubling its space to 11,000 square feet while Norwood Ice Cream and Candy Company is relocating from Sykesville to the mixed-use business community in Eldersburg. Outdoor Specialties has been operating at 5975 Exchange Drive since 2017, and Norwood Ice Cream & Candy ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo