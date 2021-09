Rush Shah has joined Dembo Jones as a tax manager.

Rush started his career with Beers & Cutler PLLC (now part of Baker Tilly) and has worked in public accounting for over 18 years.

He graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in accounting & information systems with a concentration in accounting. Rush is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants (VSCPA).