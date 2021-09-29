Tim Hartman | Franklin & Prokopik

Tim Hartman joined the workers’ comp team in the Baltimore office of Franklin & Prokopik.

He is a Maryland native who concentrates his litigation practice in workers’ compensation and employers’ liability.

Before joining Franklin and Prokopik, Hartman worked for the Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Assistance, providing COVID-19 relief for business owners across the country through both the EIDL and SVOG programs. He led a 100-person team, providing guidance on corporate legal issues and ensuring efficient disbursement of federal relief funds.

During his time at George Washington University Law School, Hartman was a member of the Federal Communications Law Journal, authoring a Journal Note on the regulation of self-driving cars. He was also a part of the Sports and Entertainment Law Club and a board member of the Banking and Securities Law Association.

Following his first year of law school, Hartman interned for Judge Charles B. Day at the U.S. District Court in Greenbelt.