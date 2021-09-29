Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

UMD Smith School launches risk management program (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2021

The Center for Financial Policy (CFP) at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business and Deloitte have jointly developed a new risk management training program they will deliver to government financial professionals beginning Jan. 11, 2022. The certificate program, called the Maryland Smith Federal Risk Academy, will provide thought leadership, training, and special events to federal employees engaged in ...

