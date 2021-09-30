Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CBMG Holdings completes $120M in Series A Funding (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 30, 2021

CBMG Holdings, a Cayman Island biopharmaceutical company that operates a manufacturing facility in Rockville for the development of cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases, Thursday announced the closing of a $120 million Series A investment, led by AstraZeneca-CICC Fund, Sequoia Capital China and Yunfeng Capital. Both new and certain existing investors, including GIC and TF ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo