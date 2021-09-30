Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

College football players are employees, National Labor Relations Board memo asserts (access required)

By: Associated Press Jimmy Golen September 30, 2021

College athletes who earn millions for their schools are employees, the National Labor Relations Board's top lawyer said in guidance released Wednesday.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo