JAMAL WILLIAMS v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions September 30, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Traffic stop The appellant, Jamal Williams, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl or fentanyl analog. Mr. Williams challenges the circuit court’s denial of his motion to suppress drugs that law enforcement seized from his vehicle during a ...

