Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

LYNN E. AJSTER (a/k/a LYNN E. SNYDER) v. MARYLAND STATE HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions September 30, 2021

Administrative law -- Employment termination -- Substantial evidence Appellant Lynn Ajster brought an unlawful termination case against appellee Maryland State Highway Administration (“SHA”) before Maryland’s Office of Administrative Hearings (“OAH”). She presents the following questions for our review: “1. Was there substantial evidence to support the OAH’s decisions, particularly in light of the legal rights and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo