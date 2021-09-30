Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

McCormick & Co. posts $212.4M profit on strong Q3 sales (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 30, 2021

McCormick & Co. on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $212.4 million as sales rose 8% in the third quarter from the same period a year ago. Lawrence E. Kurzius, McCormick’s chairman, president and CEO, said the company’s growth reflected its gains from its Cholula and FONA acquisitions. Its consumer segment results reflect the sustained shift ...

