Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. redistricting groups ponder single- versus multi-member maps (access required)

By: Capital News Service September 30, 2021

ANNAPOLIS -- One of Maryland’s two redistricting commissions is tasked with proposing a state legislative map using only single-member delegate districts, but the current mixed system still has significant support. Unlike most other states, which elect one representative per district in the state’s lower chamber, Maryland uses a system that includes districts with one to three ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo