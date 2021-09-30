Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

September 30, 2021

McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC added Paul D. Rose Jr., an accomplished litigator and business advisor, to its office in Frederick, where he joins the firm’s Construction, Real Estate and Litigation Practice Groups. Rose’s practice focuses on commercial business litigation and solving problems for businesses, business owners and executives. He has 20 years of experience representing ...

