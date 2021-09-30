Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

SHAWN LITTLE v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions September 30, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Juror communication -- Failure to disclose to defense A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted appellant Shawn Little of one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder. The court sentenced Little to a term of 40 years’ imprisonment for the conviction of second-degree murder and three ...

