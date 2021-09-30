Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

STATE OF MARYLAND v. RICHARD WILLIAM MORSE (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions September 30, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Deficient assistance of counsel -- Jury instruction Appellant, the State of Maryland, appeals a decision from a post-conviction proceeding in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, finding that Patrick Smith, Esq. performed deficiently as appellee Richard Morse’s trial counsel. Read the opinion

