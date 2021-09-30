Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

VINCENT CARL REED, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions September 30, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Terry stop Vincent Reed was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and other related offenses stemming from a traffic stop in Washington County. He moved to suppress the evidence officers seized from his person after a warrantless search. The Circuit Court for Washington County denied the motion. ...

