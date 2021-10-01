Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Emocha, LifeBridge publish pediatric asthma study demonstrating rapid inhaler improvement (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 1, 2021

Evaluation of a new pediatric asthma pilot program showed that the average frequency of asthma inhaler technique errors among enrolled patients rapidly dropped.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo