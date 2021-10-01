Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Harbor Heartbeat report shows water improvement in key indicators (access required)

By: Sean Wallace October 1, 2021

Healthy Harbor, an initiative of the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore that has worked since 2010 towards a swimmable and fishable harbor in partnership with city and county government, residents and businesses, released its 2021 “Harbor Heartbeat” report today at Bond Street Wharf with special guest, Mr. Trash Wheel. Staff and board members of Waterfront Partnership and ...

