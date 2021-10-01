Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Recovery hampered as inflation hits new highs in US, Europe (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff Christopher Rugaber and David McHugh October 1, 2021

WASHINGTON — Inflation has reached new highs in the United States and Europe as rising energy prices and supply bottlenecks restrain an economic recovery from the pandemic in both economies. The U.S. Commerce Department reported Friday that prices rose 4.3% in August from a year earlier. While only lightly higher than the previous month, it was ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo